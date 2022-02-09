To hell in a handbasket

National Security Minster Fitzgerald Hinds - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: To hell in a handbasket. Recently that is where it feels the country is going under this PNM administration.

This is exacerbated by the dotish, unfeeling, simpleton statement from National Security Minster Fitzgerald Hinds that "my duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure."

Maybe Hinds's job is to make the bandits and murderers feel safe and secure.

Perhaps that is why Andy Alberto Macias-Hosein was murdered, in cold blood, on Saturday. The murderer certainly felt safe and secure when he shot Macias-Hosein in his back, and killed him, then returned to rob the jewellery store.

Hinds expanded by saying that his job is to support the National Security agencies and ensure that they understand government policy and have the relevant resources.

So in all of this it is not the Government's job to make the population feel safe. Prime Minister Rowley must be so proud, because he is the one who appointed Hinds as National Security Minister. Talk about a square peg in a round hole.

It is better if Hinds just shuts up and fools people into believing he is doing his job, rather than opening his mouth and proving that he is not.

He has shown that he lives in an ivory tower and practices the mantra of his government – of the rich, by the rich and for the rich.

Poor people be damned!

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope