Three held, questioned over killing of V'zuelan at jewellery store

Flowers and candles were placed with a picture of Andy Alberto Macias Hosien, on the pavement in front of Ketan Jewellers on Tuesday. - Marvin Hamilton

AS a call for justice is being made for murder of Venezuelan university lecturer Andy Alberto Macias Hosein, police have arrested three suspects in his killing.

Hosein was gunned down, mid-morning last Saturday during a jewellery heist at Ketan Jewellers, San Fernando, where he was employed.

One man from La Romaine was detained following the incident that has left the city enraged by the brazen act.

Police have confirmed three more men arrested during an exercise mounted by the Southern Division, are now in custody and are being interrogated by the Homicide Bureau.

The suspects, ages, 23, 28 and 31, all of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, were reportedly held with a firearm, 5.56 kg of marijuana, 304 g of cocaine and an assortment of jewellery.

The jewellery store remained closed, as the owner is said to be out of the country and employees remain traumatised.

On Tuesday a shrine was mounted outside Ketan’s closed doors, with a sign calling for justice for Macias-Hosein.

Candles were lit and flowers left in a vase.

Macias-Hosein, 33, son of a Trinidadian mother and Venezuelan father, left his homeland of Venezuela to seek better opportunities so he could take care of his wife and son.

His only brother Kenny said he did not want to leave his family, but the salary he was earning as a lecturer and high-school teacher was in sufficient to take care of all their needs.

Kenny said his brother took menial jobs as he awaited recognition from the local accreditation council so he could get a teaching job here.

Kenny said Hosein's body has been swabbed for a covid19 test.

“Once the result is negative, an autopsy will be done and a funeral will take place right here in Trinidad.”