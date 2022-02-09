Sport enthusiasts, please take note

THE EDITOR: In order to travel the world you have to be vaccinated. This is the covid19 reality for the immediate future.

This letter is for young citizens wishing to be selected to represent TT at the international sports arenas. If one is to be selected to perform out there in foreign, it is expected that, like all other contestants, you would vaccinated against the coronavirus.

So, what is the point of training morning, noon and night and not getting the opportunity to showcase your skills?

I read a story on the internet that in Tobago not all athletes are vaccinated. Tobago has produced one of the greatest footballers, Dwight Yorke. What has he got to say about unvaccinated sports aspirants? Or should I be minding my own business and allowing Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to sort out this problem?

Will this be the end of Tobagonians representing TT at the Olympics? Because you could be performing at record-breaking speeds but if unvaccinated, forget about being invited.

Pain talk is not bad manners. Look at what has happened recently with tennis great Novak Djokovic of Serbia. He had to return home because he could not breach Australia's rule that all players must be vaccinated.

If you want to perform before the world, please get vaccinated.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin