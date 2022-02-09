NUGFW leaders barred from attending WASA meeting

FILE PHOTO: Russell Mohammed of the NUGFW, centre, leads a group of WASA employees in a to the WASA Headquarters, Farm Road St Joseph on January 26. - ROGER JACOB

Senior members of the representing union for WASA daily-rated workers are accusing senior management of debarring them from a meeting with the organisation’s executive on Tuesday regarding issues raised by workers.

The men are first vice president NUGFW national executive and president WASA Workers section, Andy Crichlow; secretary WASA Workers section Russell Mohammed, and WASA South general branch head Gregory Ash.

A letter dated January 31 was sent to NUGFW president general James Lambert inviting him to attend a meeting on Thursday rescheduling a previous meeting. The text of the letter read:

“…the Authority extends an invitation to you and other members of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) Executive, for discussions on the following date to address concerns raised… Management however unequivocally states that members/representatives from the Executive of the Branch are not invitees of this meeting, due to the ill-advised march on January 26, 2022.”

Mohammed said he, as well as Crichlow and Ash, were to accompany Lambert to the meeting, scheduled for 9 am, but when they attempted to enter the compound, they were rebuffed by armed security personnel who said they were acting on orders from management.

Crichlow said when he attempted to enter the compound at 7.53 am, his vehicle was surrounded by guards with guns and he was told he could not enter the compound.

Mohammed attempted to enter the compound at 8.53 pm and was halted by the guards. The head of security spoke with him for several minutes before refusing him entry to the compound.

Ash said he decided he was not going to try to enter the compound as he was still traumatised by being manhandled on the 26th.

Mohammed said he was worried about what the move meant for the unions going forward.

“We are not at liberty to say why the debarment occurred, but we see this as another attempt at erosion of the sovereignty of the unions. Our role is to play a part in safeguarding the terms and conditions of daily rated workers, and as officers we are the best ones to articulate the matters to be discussed today which directly affect them. What does it mean if we can no longer come onto the compound to discuss matters with our members?”

Crichlow also questioned why he was debarred from the meeting, as he was a member of the national executive of the union.

Mohammed said the action on the 26th was not a protest action or demonstration, as the union officers had entered the premises to enquire about the sick leave bonuses and other issues affecting workers.

“We came to speak to HR and we were met with a force that physically assaulted both presidents.”

He questioned the expanded number of security personnel at WASA’s Head Office on Tuesday.

“What is the fear factor? What is the need for all these armed guards? We are not known for being violent or infringing on the rights of the WASA Executive, so why is all this show of force needed?”

The three men were later told that the instructions to bar them from the compound had been lifted, but chose not to attend the meeting owing to their earlier treatment.

Attempts to reach Lambert for comment were unsuccessful.