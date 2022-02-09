Michelle Lee-Ahye wins 60m indoor gold in France

MICHELLE Lee-Ahye had a winning start to her 2022 indoor season when she powered to women’s 60-metre gold in Mondeville, France on Wednesday.

At the Mondeville Athletics Meeting – a stage of World Athletics’ Indoor Tour – Lee-Ahye sprinted to gold in 7.24 seconds at the Michel d’Ornano Market Hall.

The 29-year-old track star beat to the line eventual runner-up and American Kayla White, who clocked a close 7.25s.

Bagging bronze was Portuguese runner Lorene Bazolo (7.29s) while Brazilian Rosangela Santos (7.30s) finished fourth.

Over the weekend, US-based sprinter Jerod Elcock and jumpers Alisha St Louis and Kelsey Daniel also captured silver medals at varying National Collegiate Athletics Association meets in the US.

Elcock, representing Butler Community College, placed second in the men’s 60m event in 6.75s. Eastern Michigan University’s St Louis also secured silver in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 11.74m.

Additionally, New Mexico Junior College’s Daniel, settled for the runner-up spot in the men’s long jump as he leapt 7.59m.