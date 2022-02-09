Mayaro woman, 71, beats bandit with cheese grater

File photo.

A 71-year-old Mayaro woman defended herself against a home invasion by beating her attacker with a cheese grater on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was preparing dinner at her Radix Village, Mayaro home at around 4.15 pm when she saw a man in her house holding her cutlass.

The man announced a robbery as the woman called for help.

As the bandit grabbed her, the woman began beating the man with a nearby cheese grater.

The bandit ran away with the cutlass.

The woman called the police and officers from the Mayaro CID went to the area.

Police found the 39-year-old man at a shack nearby and arrested him. They also found the cutlass near the shack.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but officers said she only received a scratch on her left arm.

Mayaro CID are continuing enquiries.