Malabar man shot

File photo.

A 24-year-old man narrowly escaped death when he was shot in Arima on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was walking on Marie Street at around 8 pm when a blue car drove near him and two men got out and shot at him.

The man ran away and later felt burning sensations and realised he was bleeding.

Residents took the man to the hospital. Arima police went to the area where they found seven spent shells.

No arrests have been made and investigators from the Arima CID are continuing enquiries.