Ishmael reignites calls for fire hydrants after Bamboo Settlement fire

A fire officer walks past raging fire at D One Stop Auto Parts at Bamboo 2, Bamboo Village, on Monday night. - Angelo Marcelle

THE multi-million dollar fire that eviscerated nine businesses on Monday evening could have been avoided with fire hydrants.

Speaking with Newsday at his business opposite the site of the fire, businessman Inshan Ishmael said the fire officers tried their utmost best but were hamstrung because of a lack of water.

“We have been clamouring for the last six or seven years for fire hydrants in the area here. A huge warehouse is nearby as well and we have over 250 businesses and there is only one fire hydrant. Seventy-five per cent of the businesses could be saved if there were fire hydrants last night. Not only that on several occasions the fire services ran out of water.”

Police reported that at about 6.30 pm on Monday evening, residents of Bamboo Settlement #2 heard an explosion and later saw smoke and flames coming from a warehouse at the corner of Bamboo Main Road and Hosein Circular.

A total of nine businesses were completely gutted with losses estimated to be about $45 million. The businesses include D and D; Toyo; Dibbles; Terex; T and M; Autoplex; Tasha; Big Waves; and One Stop.

Fire officers complained that they were hampered by a lack of water even with 75 fire officers and seven vehicles on the scene. Fire officials were assisted by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the San Juan Regional Corporation and a private contractor.

Minister of Agriculture Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat said he was unsure whether or not there were applications for hydrants in the area. He said the lands were approved for agriculture in the 1960’s to plant rice and other crops and have since developed into commercial properties.

“Change of use is a matter determined by Town and Country Division of the Ministry of Planning and Development. The installation of hydrants fall under the purview of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services. Where those lands are State lands, the Ministry, if requested by those Statutory bodies will give the required approval. I cannot say if any requests were received by the Commissioner of State Lands.”

Ishmael said he applied in 2013 and in 2015 to WASA and National Security Ministry and to date no response regarding hydrants. He joked that he will gather the residents of Bamboo and create their own country within the country so that the needs of the people in Bamboo will be met by the rulers of “Bamboo Country.”

“Bamboo contributes billions of dollars to the state in taxes. Bamboo alone finances the whole St Augustine constituency because we get containers every day. Bamboo earns billions of dollars and what do we get in return? We had to fix our own roads the other day because there were potholes.”

After his business, ROC Pick Up Parts burnt in 2013, Ishmael warned that Bamboo Settlement was a fire disaster waiting to happen. He complained then about a lack of fire hydrants.

Ishmael said there was an agreement between 2010 and 2015 with the then MP for the area Prakash Ramadhar to have hydrants installed but that never materialised.