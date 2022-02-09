India seal ODI series as Windies batting flops again

West Indies' Akeal Hosein bats during the second one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo)

INDIA sealed the three-match One-Day International series with a 44-run victory against West Indies in the second match at Ahmedabad in India, on Wednesday. India lead the series 2-0.

The West Indies bowlers restricted India to 237/9 in 50 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav hitting 64 off 83 balls, including five fours. KL Rahul chipped in with 49 off 48 balls for India.

Bowling for West Indies, fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith grabbed two wickets each. Joseph ended with figures of 2/36 in ten overs and Smith took 2/29 in seven overs.

In reply, the Windies top order failed again, as the regional men were dismissed for 193 in 46 overs.

Shamarh Brooks' knock of 44 off 64 balls (two fours, two sixes) and Akeal Hosein's 34 off 52 balls gave West Indies a glimmer of hope, but it was not enough to help West Indies level the series.

Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur caused most of the damage taking 4/12 and 2/41, respectively, in their nine-over spells.

The third and final ODI will be played on Friday at 4 am, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES: INDIA 237/9 (50 overs) – Suryakumar Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49; Alzarri Joseph 2/36, Odean Smith 2/29 vs WEST INDIES 193 (46 overs) – Shamarh Brooks 44, Akeal Hosein 34; Prasidh Krishna 4/12, Shardul Thakur 2/41. India won by 44 runs