Hinds extends condolences to family of slain Venezuelan child, assures probe under way

Fitzgerald Hinds -

As an investigation has been launched into the circumstances leading up to the death of one-year-old Ya Elvis Santoyo, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds offered his condolences to the family.

Santoyo was killed while aboard a boat with his mother and a group of other Venezuelan migrants approaching Trinidad and Tobago's south coast on Saturday night when they were shot at by sailors from the coast guard.

A media release from the coast guard reported that the boat the migrants were travelling tried to ram one of the coast guard's boats and insisted they acted in self-defence when other options failed.

It was also reported that Santoyo's mother was wounded during the shooting and taken to a hospital where she was treated.

Responding to questions from opposition senator Wade Mark during a Senate sitting on Tuesday, Hinds offered his condolences to the family.

He noted that the incident was currently being investigated by both the Coast Guard and the police.

"I take this opportunity to extend very sincere condolences to the parents of this child and of course to the government and people of Venezuela as it has since been determined that all of the occupants aboard that vessel that approached TT without authority or notice to this state were in fact Venezuelan."

Mark attempted to ask Hinds the number of people aboard the vessel the child was travelling in but this was not allowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.