Government MPs criticise UNC MP's statements

Pennelope Beckles -

Government ministers Pennelope Beckles and Marvin Gonzalves have taken offence to remarks made by St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen during a recent UNC-organised vigil in Aripo.

In a release, Arima MP Beckles said on behalf of her constituents she took umbrage at the statements made by Ameen on February 6, seeking to politicise the discovery of Keithisha Cudjoe’s remains in Aripo.

“Crimes against our women are crimes against humanity, and they are of deep concern to all of us. It should be noted that a location cannot commit a crime. People commit crimes. And contrary to what Ms. Ameen would have us believe, the noble village of Aripo as a whole is not responsible for this dastardly act against the late Ms. Cudjoe; and now is not the time to peddle fiction, propaganda and personal prejudice in the name of political rhetoric.”

She said upon assuming her role as MP, she met with the Village Council and other stakeholders in the community of Aripo, which she does regularly, where lighting was one of the requests she received and was able to facilitate.

“More lighting has been requested, and this is in train at this time. Furthermore, I have made representation for the installation of additional security infrastructure, including cameras, to deter and aid in the detection of criminal activity that seeks to exploit the remoteness of the area. Discussions are also ongoing with the police service to increase its presence in the area as part of its community policing initiative.”

Beckles urged Ameen to let her voting patterns in Parliament reflect what she says outside of Parliament.

“As legislators, if we come together, we can make a difference with legislation that closes the door of opportunity to criminals. I hope and pray that Ms. Ameen and her colleagues are sincere about tackling the problem.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Utilities said it was saddened and appalled by Ameen’s behaviour.

“Ms. Ameen used the opportunity of the unfortunate death of a young woman to promote her vile platform of political grandstanding and self-serving activism, in the form of a candle light vigil for the purpose of spewing disinformation, falsehoods, lies, misinformation and fabrications about Government’s efforts over the last few months to improve security in the Heights of Aripo through the Ministry of Public Utilities’ street lighting programme.”

It said the minister condemned the MP for her “now notorious pattern of behaviour of using unfortunate occasions like these to play on the emotions of families and the victims of crime, and to sow seeds of discontent and divisiveness among members of the national community for her own selfish and narrow political agenda.”

It said the ministry has been cooperating with Beckles, the Aripo Village Council and TTEC to improve the level of security in the Heights of Aripo through its street lighting programme.

“To date, despite challenging financial circumstances, the Public Utilities Ministry funded the successful installation of 14 new electrical poles and 32 new LED street lights in the Heights of Aripo. These works were undertaken in two phases at a cost of $296,786.11, and this is in addition to repairs of existing street lights in the area.”

The ministry said it would continue to improve security in this area through the street and public lighting programmes, as resources become available.

In response, in a WhatsApped response to Newsday, Ameen said instead of blaming the UNC Women’s Arm, they should be condemning the criminals.

“Both the Minister of Public Utilities and MP Beckles in their statements admitted failure of their government to provide CCTV cameras, adequate street lighting and safe public transport. But it’s not only Heights of Aripo, there are other high risk areas as well.

“The Minister of National Security also has to tell us the status of CCTV cameras in TT - how many are actually working and if there are plans to install cameras at Heights of Aripo and other areas that have become dumping grounds for the bodies of murdered women.”