Education ministers tour schools in south Trinidad

From left: Debe Secondary School principal Romeo Gunness, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julien, Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and head of the modern studies department Lyndira Oudit speak to students at the school during a tour on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby- Dolly and a team from the ministry visited several schools in south Trinidad on Tuesday and spoke with staffers and students about their transition back to physical classes.

"We are assessing the schools’s readiness for the students’ return in terms of timetabling and getting some feedback from the principals’ themselves. We are assessing what their challenges have been, about their attendances and how their students are managing the transition," Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday at Debe Secondary School.

The team included Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and Permanent Secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons.

On Monday, when the latest batch of students was allowed to return to in-person classes after two years, the minister and other officials toured several other schools.

On Tuesday, Gadsby-Dolly said the tours continue Wednesday and for the next few weeks.

"We are on a drive to visit every school in the country. The visits are also a show of our support for the efforts of students and staff. The general feedback is that students are very happy to be back out at school," the minister said.

"The schools have had a good turnout. Parents and teachers are also very happy. I think the country is ready to take on this challenge. The challenge is the transition back to the classrooms."

Forms 1-3 students returned to the physical classrooms on Monday on a rotational basis. All students must attend physical school at a minimum two days weekly and five days in a ten-day cycle.

Forms 4-6 students have been physically attending school from February to July last year and October to December.

Because of the pandemic, since March 2020, classes have been virtual. But the ministry has been easing restrictions to allow in-person classes.

The minister added, "Our children are on rotation because of the distancing requirements, and therefore we also have to pay close attention to what is happening when they are not in school," she said.

"Our curriculum division has done a video to help teachers to see what resources they have available to them to help our children. The ministry wants to ensure that all of our principals are very clear about what happens if there is a covid case and if there someone on quarantine and so on."

Morris-Julian said the same, adding: "We are enjoying the journey, and as mothers, who are also going through the process. It is really important for us to be here for every parent and child going through this process."

Visually impaired student Jaidon Vincent gifted the minister with a plant. Toni Eva-Marie Lewis treated the team by playing Vals Venezolano (adopted by Vanessa Alexandra Headley) on the pan.

Principal Romeo Gunness said he and his staffers were grateful for the visit adding they were abiding by the ministry’s guidelines on the resumption of physical classes.

Gunness said, "So far, it has been working. We have had some challenges, but we are managing. With a committed staff and with the support from the ministry, we can do this."

Apart from the Debe school, the ministry officials visited Siparia West Secondary, Jordan Hill Presbyterian in Princes Town and several schools in San Fernando.