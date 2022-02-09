Deyalsingh: Katherine Akum Lum’s incident 'regrettable'

Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has spoken with Katherine Akum Lum whose pelvic area was accidently washed with lye after a 2019 procedure at the St James Medical Centre.

Deyalsingh made the revelation during the weekly Wednesday covid19 briefing and said he did so after receiving advice from an attorney from the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA).

“I in fact sought his advice on if I should reach out because the matter is before the courts and I did reach out to her last night (Tuesday).

“I did ask the CEO of the North West RHA to send me as much information as possible.”

Calling the incident distressing, Deyalsingh said he has instructed the NWRHA “to make all its resources available” to ensure Akum Lum is able to travel to the US on Saturday to undergo urgent reconstructive surgery.

“The wire transfers have been done and I think close to half a million dollars have already been paid out. It may not (fully) compensate her but (the situation) is very disturbing.

“It’s a very regrettable incident and we will do everything possible to support her in her recovery. That’s as much as I can say as authorised by lawyers.”