Da Silva ready to give his all for TT Red Force

TT Red Force wicket-keeper and vice-captain Joshua Da Silva takes part in a team training session, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB

JOSHUA Da Silva, vice-captain of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, is excited to get back into the thick of things, in the first-class format, as the Regional Four Day tournament bowls off with first round action, on Wednesday.

The Red Force will host Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba while the Guyana Harpy Eagles (formerly Guyana Jaguars) will host the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

And, at Kensington Oval, the Barbados Pride, the defending champions, will entertain the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Due to the challenges posed by the covid19 pandemic, the 2022 first-class season will feature five matches instead of ten; the first two rounds will take place in February and the other rounds are carded for May.

In a zoom media interview, on Tuesday, (the interviews featured either a team member or coaches of the various teams), Da Silva said, “Talking to some of the guys like Terrence (Hinds) and Bryan Charles, and a few of the guys who have not been able to play any cricket, they’re beyond excited.

“They can’t wait to get on to the park. I’m really excited to get back into first-class cricket as well.”

After the 2019-2020 season was cut short by the pandemic, Da Silva was elevated into the West Indies Test squad, but he has not played any regional first-class matches, as the pandemic forced a two-year break to proceedings.

“I’m just trying to play my game, do the best that I can,” said the wicketkeeper/batsman. “There is a bit more pressure on me now to score runs consistently because I’m playing at the (Test) level. I’m just trying to give my all for the team.”

Jamaica Scorpions coach Andre Coley pointed out, “Our preparations spanned about two and a half months because of covid restrictions in Jamaica. Our preparations really entailed a number of trial matches. Everyone is ready to go.”

Veteran Guyana Harpy Eagles skipper Leon Johnson, in his zoom session, commented, “The guys are eager and ready to go. I don’t think there is a lot of nervousness. There is always some bit of nerves when you go out to play, but a lot of guys are experienced and they know how to get the job done at this level.” And rookie Volcanoes coach Shirley Clarke, who is also the father of WI all-rounder Kyle Mayers, commmented, “The guys are really upbeat and raring to go. The guys have not been in competition for a little while and everyone is anxious to get out there and display their talent and prove themselves at this level.”

Raymon Reifer has been a mainstay of the Guyana franchise for a few years, but he has made the move back to his native Barbados squad. Asked about the truncated seson, Reifer said, “I think it’s probably a little more challenging for players. It’s five rounds instead of ten, we need to hit the ground running from day one.

There is no time this season to play catch up, you must be ready from the word go.”

On the other side of the coin, the veteran all-rounder is eager for the return of First-Class cricket in the region. “I’m definitely looking forward to it. After a couple years, we’re finally able to play some red-ball cricket again.”

Another WI player, wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, will serve as captain for the Hurricanes team.

“The preparation has been going great,” said Hamilton. “We’ve been training for the past five to six months due to the corona. We’ve had a few challenges but we’ve worked around the system and we’ve continued our training weekly. It’s good to be back out playing regional cricket.”

TEAMS -

Barbados Pride: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chaim-Alexis Holder, Chemar Holder, Akeem Joseph, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Springer, Jomel Warrican, Tevyn Walcott, Ramon Simmonds.

Guyana Harpy Eagles: Leon Johnson (captain), Antony Adams, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Akshaya Persaud, Clinton Pestano, Vishaul Singh, Nial Smith.

Jamaica Scorpions: John Campbell (captain), Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Leroy Lugg, Oraine Williams, Romaine Morris, Gordon Bryan, Paul Palmer, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Patrick Harty, Kirk McKenzie, Brad Barnes.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Kieran Powell, Colin Archibald, Terance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Ross Powell, Nino Henry, Kofi James, Daniel Doram, Kian Pemberton.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force: Imran Khan (captain), Joshua Da Silva, Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Bryan Charles, Shannon Gabriel.

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Kavem Hodge (captain), Keron Cottoy, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Kimani Melius, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Teddy Bishop, Darel Cyrus, Josh Thomas, Ackeem Auguste.