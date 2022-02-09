Cudjoe's aunt at candlelight vigil: Message still not getting through

Aunt of murder victim Keithisha Cudjoe, Ziana Cudjoe-Chadee, holds her niece Zora Chadee's hand as they walk around the Queen's Park Savannah during a candlelight vigil in memory of Cudjoe on Tuesday evening. - AYANNA KINSALE

Though small in numbers, members of the public along relatives and friends of murdered Cocorite woman Keithisha Cudjoe gathered at the Queen's Park Savannah calling for an end to violence against women on Tuesday night.

Her aunt Ziana Cudjoe-Chadee told Newsday relatives were not disappointed by the low turnout for Cudjoe.

"This vigil is for her, the way she lived and, unfortunately, the way we would have to remember her. We are not disappointed by the turnout because we expect the same turnout over and over but big vigil, small vigil, we are back here again and again. So even with the large numbers, did the message go across? No, it didn't."

The group gathered around 6 pm, lit candles and prayed before they walked silently around the Savannah, wearing black and red, and holding placards of pictures of Cudjoe.

Cudjoe was last seen on January 24. She was reported missing soon after. On January 28 police discovered the remains of a woman. Relatives identified her by the clothing found, hairstyle and specific body piercings.

Her body was found in the same area the body of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt was found almost exactly one year before on February 4, 2021.

Cudjoe's body was found in a forested area by a bee-keeper who was setting swarm straps.

The autopsy performed on her body, last week, at the Forensic Sciences Complex was inconclusive.

Cudjoe will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries.