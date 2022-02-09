Covid19 deaths up to 19 on Tuesday, 926 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

Covid19 fatalities climbed again on Tuesday after relatively low numbers over the last three days.

Six people died on Saturday, six on Sunday and seven on Monday; the lowest numbers recorded in months.

But on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health's 4 pm update showed 19 people had died of the complications linked to the virus.

The virus claimed 3,486 lives in Trinidad and Tobago after the first death was recorded on March 25, 13 days after the country's first covid19 cases. The ministry said 2,927 of these patients were not fully vaccinated.

The latest victims were eight elderly men, six elderly women, four middle-aged men and one middle-aged woman.

Most of the patients had multiple comorbidities of cancer, diabetes, kidney diseases, heart disease, obesity, asthma, hypertension and dementia.

Also on Tuesday, 926 more people tested positive for the virus, increasing the number of active cases to 20,915.

There are 340 people in the hospital, of which 15 are receiving intensive care at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility. Five people are in the high-dependency unit.

A total of 19,565 patients are in home isolation, 84 others are in stepdown facilities waiting to be discharged and 25 are in state quarantine.

Just a few weeks before TT marks two years since the first case was recorded, 589,111 people were swabbed, 116,769 of those samples returned positive and 92,368 patients have recovered from.

Almost ten months into the national vaccination programme 695,612 people are fully vaccinated and 116,690 people have taken a booster shot.