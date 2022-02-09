Concern as measles, mumps, rubella, yellow fever vaccinations on decrease

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is concerned as the Ministry of Health has noted a decrease in the number of children being taken to get their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

But while the drop in vaccinations hasn’t led to a corresponding re-emergence of these diseases, like in other parts of the world, he warned people shouldn’t take the issue lightly.

Deyalsingh shared his concerns during the weekly Wednesday virtual covid19 briefing.

He explained, “You may recall when the covid response started in 2020, I remember distinctly at the press conferences reminding parents that even though schools were closed – especially primary schools where you need to show proof of childhood immunisation to get into school – don’t let the fact of school closures mean that you don’t take your children to be vaccinated.

“We urged parents back then, and last year, to continue with your childhood immunisation programme.

“It is with very deep concern that I now tell the national population, because I asked for the figures, that we have seen a significant drop in the number of children accessing the mumps, measles and rubella vaccines.”

While the country requires 95 per cent of children to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against MMR, Deyalsingh said no more than 85 per cent of children are currently vaccinated. Yellow fever vaccinations are also down to 87 per cent.

Even though there has been no outbreak of these diseases in other parts of the world, Deyalsingh said TT has been fortunate enough to avoid outbreaks but it shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“Entry into primary schools have always been the last check and balance but as you know, primary schools have been closed.

“I just want to express my fear that these numbers haven’t been good enough.

“Let us rally around our children and make sure we don’t expose them to mumps, measles, rubella, yellow fever or polio or any other childhood vaccines that we normally give our children freely and without much thinking. We want to prevent an outbreak.”

Since November, Deyalsingh said the ministry has used its databases at health centres to do outreach efforts to parents in hopes of encouraging them to get their children vaccinated.