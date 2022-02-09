Arima woman held for selling vaccine card for $1,200

A Ministry of Health vaccination card, similar to this one, was seized by Arima police on Tuesday after they arrested a woman caught trying to sell it. FILE PHOTO -

A 41-YEAR-OLD Arima woman was arrested after being caught red-handed trying to sell a vaccination card on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they got information of the transaction going down and went to Bell Bird Avenue, Arima, at around 1.30 pm where they saw the woman exchanging a document for cash.

Police approached the woman when they saw the document was a vaccine card which contained documentation regarding the covid19 vaccination.

Police arrested the woman and seized $1,200 which was the proceeds from the illicit transaction. Police from the Arima CID are continuing enquiries.