Young: I met with Roget in 2017

Stuart Young. -

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young has confirmed that he met with Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget in August 2017 to invite him to meet with the PM.

In a release on Tuesday, Young said he was responding to the "unfortunate position" taken by Roget during a media conference on Monday.

“I am compelled to confirm that in August 2017, I spoke to Ancel Roget and invited him to meet with Dr Rowley, the Prime Minister of TT, to discuss matters surrounding Petroleum Company of TT Limited (Petrotrin).

“I further confirm that I made it clear at the time that I was extending this invitation to Mr. Roget, that it was a personal one from the Prime Minister. Mr Roget and I had several conversations related to this invitation and eventually he declined.”

Young said he trusted that the denial by Roget of his being invited by the Prime Minister to meet, and his defamatory and untrue statements with respect to the Prime Minister, would end, without any further need for clarification of the truth.