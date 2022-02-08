Venezuelans protest baby's death in front Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Caracas

People holding signs and flowers protest against Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers firing on a migrant boat, in front of the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday. AP PHOTO

A group of people gathered this Tuesday in front of the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Caracas to protest the death of the Venezuelan baby at the hands of the Coast Guard last Saturday.

"Being Venezuelan is not a crime," said one of the banners raised by the protesters who played audio that they said was of the child's mother Darielvis Sarabia after the fact.

The voice in the recording said, “Cousin, last night the coast guard caught us and that was gunshots. They killed the little boy in my hands, my son was dead, his head exploded. I am shoted too.”

The recording has been released on social media.

Sarabia and her child along with 36 other people were intercepted by the TT Coast Guard when they came illegally. A shot wounded her and caused the death of her baby.

After hearing the news, authorities from both countries have lamented the death of the infant.

One of the protesters in Caracas declared to the Venezuelan media that they were tired of Venezuelans being seen as criminals. She demanded respect for those who are looking for new opportunities far from Venezuela.

“Venezuela in democracy opened its doors to them and today they respond with shots,” read another banner.

The protesters pointed out: "There are two culprits, those who fired and those who forced these families to leave everything and risk their lives at sea to seek a better future."

Officials of the Bolivarian National Police of Venezuela were seen interacting with protesters as they guarded the TT Embassy.

The protest lasted only a few minutes.