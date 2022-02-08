UWI wins gold international award for branding and marketing

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has won a gold international award for its branding and marketing at the AVA Digital Awards.

In a statement on Monday, UWIs vice-chancellor Prof Hilary Beckles said, “Positioning the University’s reputation and brand strategy in the international digital space is a significant achievement that speaks to its effectiveness.”

The award was administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The UWI brand was named on the 2022 winners list among global brands like Virgin, Dell, and the Black Entertainment Network (BET).

“This international award for excellence in digital creativity, branding, and strategy comes as a high point that cements the Caribbean’s top-ranked university’s progress in nurturing a single, global brand consciousness.”

It said the redesign of the UWI website was part of a system-wide initiative to align the university’s digital communication assets with that of a modern global academy.

Beckles said, “The UWI has remained focused on its core business and has shown considerable resilience and commitment to its principles and purpose. This is how fine universities thrive, refusing to be distracted in the dedication of duty.”

Beckles commended the university’s director of marketing and communications Dr Rhonda Jaipaul-O’Garro and chief information officer Brigitte Collins.

He said competing against global brands shows the distance the university has travelled and grown in recent years.

“It also reflects its status as a top-tier international university.”