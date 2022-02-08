Trinidad and Tobago tennis players selected for regional tournaments

Under-14 tennis player Kale Dalla Costa - Angelo Marcelle

THE Tennis Association of TT (TennisTT) selected 16 players to represent this country in three junior tournaments.

Trials for selection of athletes to represent TT at the regional tournaments, namely World Juniors (February 19-27) and Junior Davis Cup/Junior Billy Jean King Cup (March 4-12), concluded at the public tennis courts at Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair, on Sunday.

All Under-14 players will compete in the World Juniors competition and those in the Under-16 category will compete in the Junior Davis Cup (boys) and the Junior Billy Jean Cup (girls).

The organisers are grateful for the support received to host the tournament.

A media release said, “TennisTT wishes to express appreciation to the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Sport and Community Development and Port of Spain City Corporation for facilitating use of the courts. With sincere appreciation, the association commends all officials, parents and athletes who adhered to (covid19) safety protocols, which contributed to a safe and enjoyable process. As athletes forge forward in their preparations for the upcoming tournaments, the association stands ready to support them through the journey.”

SELECTED PLAYERS

Boys Under-14: Kale Dalla Costa, Daniel Rahaman, Jordell Chapman, Brian Harricharan

Girls Under-14: Brianna Harricharan, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, Arya Siewrattan, Gabriella Prince

Boys Under-16: Jaylon Chapman, Alex Chin, Beckham Sylvester, Isaiah Boxhill

Girls Under-16: Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, Brianna Harricharan