Training for Tobago's frontline service personnel in March

Tobago Tourism Agency CEO Louis Lewis -

Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) CEO Louis Lewis has revealed that the next phase of the island’s customer service initiative is expected to begin in March and will target workers in the service sector.

At a post executive council news conference on August 23, 2021, former THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis said the assembly was embarking on a three-year initiative to change the service culture in Tobago.

The first phase of the initiative, which was conducted by the Singaporean company Uplifting Service, targeted senior managers and those in leadership roles within the THA and other sectors.

On that occasion, Dennis said, “The intention is to train the entire island, tourism sector operatives and even persons across the public sector, taxi operators, all those involved in any element of service will be trained in customer service.”

Speaking on Tuesday at a virtual media briefing hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, Lewis gave an update on the training exercise.

He said it is being led by world-renowned etiquette expert Ron Kaufman, “to ensure that the experience in Tobago aligns with the branding of providing beyond and ordinary experience."

Lewis added, "That is what we are heading to. We have trained a number of service trainers. We have trained the leadership and the next phase, which will start early next month, is to actually get to the persons who are frontline staff, managers and persons in the business of service.”