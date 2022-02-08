THA, central government address Tobago's 'bugbears'

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - THA

Tobago House of A Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said several Tobago issues that have been "bugbears" for long periods were discussed in his meeting on Monday with the Prime Minister. For four hours on Monday, Cabinet members and members of the THA Executive Council met at the Prime Minister's official residence in Blenheim, Tobago.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday, Augustine said Monday marked his first formal meeting with the PM, “who asked to come along with some members of the Cabinet whom he felt had some strategic alliances with the THA previously or whose roles as ministers require some interface with the Assembly.”

He said similarly, he went along with some relevant secretaries that aligned with the ministers that were present.

He said several issues were discussed inclusive of the proposed $500 million Marriott hotel and property development at Rocky Point and “some other tourism projects that were happening prior to us coming into office."

Augustine said tourism development is a function of the THA.

He said they also addressed problems in the fisheries and forestry sectors.

“Things like registration of a boat; game wardens; litter wardens; we looked at firearm user certificate – all of these things we looked at that are really functions under the Central Government that somehow have been very slow when it comes to the relations with the THA.”

He said the matter of land titles and the land licensing regime were also looked at, and how a best practice could be created to fix the issue. “That’s something that the business community and the hotel association have been clamouring on for some resolutions for a while.”

He said, basically, a wide gamut of issues were raised and both parties sought to find solutions and to create action points for a way forward.

“We looked at digitisation and the government’s thrust for digitisation and the fact that Tobago wants to be ahead of the national curve or the national mandate on digitisation.

"We looked at some public service issues – you’ll be aware that the public service commission does not operate out of Tobago. We don’t have control over the service commission but there are some bugbears within the system that needed some fleshing out and some discussions on.”

He said several solutions were proposed while there were some issues that require additional discussions to be fixed.

On Tuesday, Rowley met with Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit at the same venue. When contacted the minority members confirmed that the meeting was held on Tuesday morning but declined any further comment.