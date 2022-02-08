South parents, students cautious as in-person classes resume

Students of San Fernando Central Secondary School, walk toward the main entrance at the end of the school day on Monday. - ROGER JACOB

For Mattius Noel, being able to attend secondary school in-person for the first time ever on Monday was an incredible feeling.

A form two student at ASJA Boys' College in San Fernando, Mattius told Newsday it was the first time he had interacted face-to-face with most of his teachers and friends.

But while he looks forward to being in a physical classroom more often, his mom Abigail Noel is cautiously sharing in his excitement.

In fact, the first thing she did when he walked out of the school’s compound was sanitise him from head to toe with a handheld UV sanitising wand.

As that scene unfolded, the cars of other parents waiting for their children to be dismissed lined Todd Street, San Fernando, from San Fernando Central Secondary School to San Fernando West Secondary School.

With five schools located along the street, the presence of traffic was a sign that school was in session.

Noel was one of several cautiously optimistic parents who spoke to Newsday about how they felt about the resumption of in-person classes for standard five and forms one to three students.

She said, “I was a bit worried because he’s asthmatic but he was anxious because it’s been two years he’s been doing online schooling.

“I gave him all his necessary products. I told him always sanitise before he sits, do not stick around very close to people, make sure and wash his hands.”

While Shirley Parasram’s son is in form four and has had face-to-face classes at the school for the past several months, she admits to feeling more concerned now that more students will be on the compound.

She said, “It’s a bit concerning seeing that most children are out to school now. So the environment and the risk of covid is there given it’s a lot more crowded. It’s worrying.”

One parent, who did not want to be named, told Newsday the resumption of in-person classes meant that all three of her children were back out to school.

Her two sons – an upper-six student at Presentation College San Fernando and a form-four student at ASJA Boys' College in San Fernando – already had face-to-face classes.

But her daughter – a standard five student at San Fernando TML Primary – barely slept on Sunday night given she was filled with excitement to have her chance to return to school and see her friends.

She added, “My daughter kept getting up whole night and asking if it’s time to get up.

“I’m feeling good that she’s back out to school…she packed her bag with Lysol, baby wipes, and sanitiser. I think she knows (about the covid risk).

“I am a little bit worried still because next thing a child has the virus and they come to school. But they have to go to school at some point.

She said her daughter, like all other students at the school, has been assigned a desk that she will keep and not be allowed to change with anyone for the rest of the term.

For that reason, her daughter wanted to be one of the first people to reach to school to see her special desk.

Maxi-taxi driver Ramesh Sookramsingh told Newsday he was happy to be back on the job and transporting children to school again.

Transporting children from Claxton Bay, Sookramsingh said, “I have the children that I usually brought (before covid) but I have some new ones too.

“All of them are glad to be back out…I think the parents are more worried about the children being back to school but I think it’s an unnecessary worry.

“I know the schools, I work with all the schools and they are following the protocols.”