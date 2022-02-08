Read aloud excites

Pupils from infants' to standard five classes at the Lendore Hindu Primary School tune in online to World Red Aloud activities. -

Pupils of Lendore Hindu Primary School, from infants to standard five, were treated to stories from several guest speakers on World Read Aloud Day.

World Read Aloud Day is recognised on February 2 and is in its 13th year. The Nation Library (Nalis) also participated with pre-recorded readings from local personalities including Wendy Fitz-Williams and Sharon Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister.

The school hosted ten guest speakers, including local authors and members of the media, who read for each of their 15 classes. Two reporters from Newsday also participated.

The school’s principal, Roger Rosan, said the guest speakers who volunteered serve as role models the children can emulate and learn from. “It was a great motivation for parents and students to log on and be a part of.”

Teacher Usha Sawh said the aim of World Read Aloud Day is to create literacy awareness and engage children. “We want to promote critical thinking and have a community of critical thinkers and people who can make a difference. The only way to do that is through reading.”

Another teacher, Lilawati Cheddie, said her pupils were “overly-excited” to participate after hearing who would be reading to them. “One of the students was quick to say he was familiar with one of the reporters who read to them as he was a relative. That was a source of encouragement for the child to want to learn and read. Another child stayed in the class all day.”

She said the stories read also gave the pupils confidence that they can overcome whatever situations they are in.

Standard four and five teacher Sean Heeraman said his pupils are preparing for examinations in March and the read-aloud sessions instilled in them a sense of excitement about the written word. “The drama and annunciation of the stories got them excited, and they wanted to read more. The story wasn’t finished, and they wanted more. It piqued their interest.”

He said the school understands the importance of the oral tradition and takes every opportunity to read aloud to its pupils. “As adults we love being read to as well. The best way to hear our dialect and full effect of our language is being read to.”

Heeraman joked that while on other days his pupils would complain of connectivity issues, on Wednesday everyone was present and accounted for with no technical issues. “Everyday these kids have issues, but (Wednesday), no issues,” he said with a laugh. “They would ask, ‘Sir, my camera working?’ It was the high point of their day.”

He said in the physical environment before the pandemic, the school would host more visitors but it hadn’t been like that for the past two years.

Sawh said last year, they had guest readers pre-record their session for the children. This year, however, they had virtual sessions so guests can interact with the children. She said guest readers were allowed to choose what they read to the class to encourage diversity in authors and cultures. She said they were fortunate to have speakers who motivated and inspired the students.

Another teacher, Rohanna Hosein, said the children were most appreciative to have someone else engage them as they have only seen their teachers for the past two years.

“Since yesterday when I told them we were having someone else come in to read for them they were excited. They logged on early.”