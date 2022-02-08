Police happy with killings among gangs?

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Regarding the grisly murders in the parking lot of South Park on January 27, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the crime was “gang-related.”

Mind you, pre-pandemic in 2018 an Anti-Gang Bill was brought to Parliament by the Attorney General amidst protest action outside. The AG pounded his chest claiming the bill was the last obstacle to fighting gang-related criminal activity that the police know who the gangs are, where they are located, how they operate ,some allegedly possessing MBAs and post-graduate degrees.

Therefore today if the police know who and where the gangs are, how they operate and can identify gang-related murders and other crimes, why don’t the police go after gang leaders and members?

Surprisingly Jacob readily recognises gang-related crimes and assures the population that the increasing murder rate isn’t alarming because it's due to “uprisings” and “retaliation,” to put it in gang jargon.

In this regard it seems the police are comfortable with gang members picking each other off because that’s more effective than actual policing.

Stay safe, TT!

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail