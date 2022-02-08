MP Charles slams Minister Hinds over remarks on citizens safety

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. -

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles has declared that Fitzgerald Hinds is, "the first Minister of National Security who is not interested in ensuring citizens’ safety and security." This as he accused Hinds of "a shameless abdication of ministerial responsibility," in a statement issued on Monday.

This came after Hinds had earlier appeared on the TV6 television's programme Morning Edition.

According to Charles, Hinds told host Fazeer Mohammed that his duty was not to ensure people feel safe and secure but merely to provide encouragement, general support, guidance and resources to TT's security agencies.

"Heaven help us. We are now witnessing a level of incompetence and benighted idiocy never before seen in a TT national security minister," Charles said.

Charles said Hinds was oblivious to the fact that national security arms report to him and if they miss their mandate of providing security for the citizenry, he should resign. "At the moment no one feels safe. Therefore Hinds has failed miserably.

"With 62 murders already for 2022, we are, under Hinds’ leadership, well on track for over 600 killings this year."

Charles said between an escalating murder rate, under Hinds, and covid19 deaths under Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, funeral homes were making a financial killing.

He said a national security minister must provide visionary leadership and resources to security arms to inspire them to perform optimally to increase detection rates, curb murders and reduce prison recidivism rates and thus, provide a much safer environment.

"Ministers who do not understand that the buck stops with them are abdicators. They are incapable of providing the leadership required in these perilous times where everyone is at risk including children and young women at home, at work, using public transport or going about their daily lives."

Charles recalled the ministry's vision statement, “To be at the pinnacle of public safety and security delivery,” and its vision statement, “To advance national development by creating a safer and more secure society through enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders, intelligence-based decision-making and strengthened inter-agency structures and systems.”

He concluded, "If Hinds cannot deliver on his ministry’s vision and mission in quantifiable ways, like reducing this year’s murder rate by ten percent compared to last year’s or eliminating gun prevalence measurably, then he must admit his ineffectiveness, resign and save TT from his incompetence, cluelessness, lack of vision and monumental ineptitude."