Mark tells Senate: Procurement regulations set to fail

Wade Mark

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark alleged on Tuesday that procurement regulations being debated in the Senate were intended to fail.

"The Government brought ambiguous legislation designed not to work. These regulations are designed to fail. That's what it's appearing to me."

He noted that the regulations were coming at least six years after the passage of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015. Saying the best disinfectant against corruption was sunlight, Mark said corruption flourishes in darkness, whereas the procurement regulations would be good for democracy.

He said while the Government might be happy with where TT was as regards the procurement legislation, the Opposition was not.

"The Government took its time to bring the regulations."

Citing TT's cumulative revenues of $305 billion for an unspecified period, Mark said foreign calculations were that 30 per cent of such revenues were susceptible to corruption, amounting to $91 billion. However, he viewed the regulations as "watered down legislation."

He lamented a delay in the implementation of the act. Mark alleged the act had been whittled down by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Act, 2020 which had excluded from the act matters of national security and the public acquisition of legal, debt financing, accounting/auditing, medical emergency or scheduled medical services, or "such other services as the Minister may, by order, determine."

Mark said several regulations under debate were characterised by vagueness and ambiguity.

"It's a weak set of regulations because the Procurement Regulator doesn't have the type of power he has in 2015."

Earlier he had said the regulations had undergone several iterations since 2015.

With disputed matters to be decided successively by the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR), a review board, and the law courts, Mark said, "I'd like to know the status of the review board."

Mark said the regulations for companies to become pre-qualified and pre-selected were "very feeble and deficient" and could promote fraud.

He referred to last month's sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which learnt from Procurement Regulator Moonilal Lalchan that most public entities had not notified the OPR of their state of readiness for the full proclamation of the act. Mark said out of of 314 such entities, only 20 had a code of conduct.

"Who is responsible for ensuring these agencies get their act together?

"It is important for the Minister of Finance to take change."