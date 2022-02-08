Investigate St Jude’s

THE EDITOR: Just when I thought that things couldn’t get any worse in this “paradise” with corruption and bad governance, I read in one of the dailies about the horrific situation at the St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont.

Being shocked at what I read is an understatement, to say the least. To repeat here what I read would be too lengthy, but I am urging, no pleading with, the relevant authority to investigate this situation with the utmost urgency for validity and rectification.

Some of what I read is reminiscent of concentration camps. Right here under our noses? Of course there is always a second side to every story but at least find out what that side is, find out if it is exaggerated or not. Do not sit on this, like everything else.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook