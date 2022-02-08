Derelicts still being left at Morne Coco

THE EDITOR: I have, over numerous years, spoken to various receptionists at the regional corporation, police officers in the Maraval station and written a few letters to the newspapers about the derelict cars left on the side of Morne Coco Road, Maraval.

It's been at least nine years that an abandoned jeep has not moved. Not once. This vehicle has been allowed to cause traffic on this busy, narrow, winding road year after year after year. The woman “responsible” for it told me three years ago “she fixin' it soon.”

How many hours, madam, has “soon” caused us to lose over the years?

I have been asked to be more specific with my complaints. A councillor requested I send pictures seven years ago, another asked me to find out the LP number nearby two years later. As if they never drive in their community!

No one has done anything about this travesty. And frankly I have given up hope. But now there are “grandchildren” derelict vehicles joining the family.

A slow drive along this road will show the historical dumps, should the powers that be care to open their eyes and do something.

KATHRYN STOLLMEYER WIGHT

Maraval