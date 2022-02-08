Cops seek help in finding missing San Juan teen

MISSING: Jeal Hyles. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

THE police are asking the public for help in finding 14-year-old San Juan boy Jeal Hyles.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that Hyles of Maitagual Road, was last seen at around midday last Wednesday.

Relatives went to the San Juan police station to file a missing person report.

Jeal is of mixed descent, five feet, four inches tall, slim built and light brown in complexion.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to the contact the San Juan police station at 638-3416, 800-TIPS (8477), 999, 555, 911 or share information on the TTPS App.