Blowing it on corruption fight

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE GOVERNMENT and Opposition are talking a lot about corruption these days in Parliament.

On Friday, long-awaited whistle-blower legislation was considered in the House of Representatives.

And today, the Senate is poised to consider almost equally long-awaited regulations needed to operationalise public procurement law.

Neither seems to provide much cause for hope.

In relation to the whistle-blower legislation, both sides of the political divide appear at odds.

The legislation is meant to encourage and facilitate the reporting of wrongdoing by giving whistle-blowers a shield from any form of punitive action against them.

In a situation in which there is so much secrecy in public affairs and in which contractual obligations often act as a bar to effective scrutiny, such legislation could be a powerful way to allow greater transparency and accountability.

The Prime Minister himself has testified to the importance of such a measure by relating his own experience of being targeted for exposing wrongdoing.

But Dr Rowley must know legislation alone is not enough. Whistle-blower protection alone will not give law enforcement authorities the resources they need to detect and prosecute complex white-collar crime. Nor will it protect the lives of witnesses coming forward to testify.

The Opposition has knocked current proposals as defective and unconstitutional, while the Government has asked the Opposition what its members have to hide. Both sides need to stop grandstanding.

The fact that it has taken so long for regulations under the public procurement legislation to make its way through the necessary processes is testimony to the fact that even if good law is passed, an assortment of other factors can easily scuttle it.

It is good to see the Government move forward with whistle-blower legislation.

But given the long and tortured record of the public procurement law and its regulations, how can we expect any new whistle-blower protection to make a meaningful impact?

Will the new legislation – which is so wide that it applies to both public and private entities – meet the same fate of being delayed due to various agencies and sectors not being ready?

Getting serious about fighting corruption means politicians working together to protect taxpayers from corruption’s nefarious effects.

The Government should not rush a bill which no committee has yet approved.

The Opposition should not deem whistle-blowing legislation as something irrelevant to our culture.

In fact, it is ironic both sides do not see eye to eye on this legislation when if there is anything politicians in this country seem to do with regularity is blowing the whistle on corruption, whether under the benefit of parliamentary privilege or on political platforms.

It is time to give public servants the option of doing the same.