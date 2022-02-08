Alzarri Joseph : Windies batsmen need to 'assess a bit better'

West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph celebrates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the first one day international in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday. (AP Photo) -

WEST INDIES fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has urged his team’s batsmen to “assess a bit better” after their six-wicket defeat to hosts India in the first One Day International (ODI) at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The West Indies were bowled out for 176 in 43.5 overs, with Jason Holder hitting 57 and Fabian Allen 29. India responded with 178/4 with 22 overs to spare.

Joseph, who took two wickets for 45 runs off seven overs, said during the post-game media conference, “I just think we need to assess a bit better and spend a bit more time at the crease. “Fabian and Jason gave us a good partnership (78 in 15.1 overs for the eighth wicket), and partnerships are going to give us a better total,” Joseph continued.

Including Sunday’s match, the West Indies have been bowled out in six out of their last seven ODIs.

Asked to give his assesssment of the WI performance on Sunday, Joseph said, “I just think we needed to score a bit more, I think 240 would have been a bit more challenging total on that wicket.”

He added, “We have two games to go in the series so we’ll just go back to the drawing board and put our plans.”

Joseph described the bowling conditions as “pretty difficult.”

He pointed out, “It was a pretty slow wicket, spinner-friendly, so there really wasn’t much in it for me. I tried to put in my efforts and put my best foot forward for the team.”

In the 14th over of India’s response, Joseph dismissed captain Rohit Sharma for 60 and his predecessor Virat Kohli for eight.

“We had specific plans for specific batsmen, so we were just bowling (according to) the plans,” said the WI pace bowler.