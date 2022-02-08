Akeal Hosein: West Indies batsmen to continue positive approach

West Indies players run during a practice session ahead of the second one day international against India in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

WEST INDIES left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein said his team's batsmen will continue with a positive approach against the Indian spinners, entering Wednesday's second One-Day International in Ahmedabad.

The West Indies lost the first game, of the three-match series, by six wickets.

The visitors were bowled out for 176 in 43.5 overs, with Jason Holder hitting 57 and Fabian Allen 29. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets for 49 runs while off-spinner Washington Sunder claimed 3/30.

India responded with 178/4 with 22 overs to spare.

Asked during Tuesday's zoom media conference about the likely approach of the WI strokemakers against the hosts' spin attack, Hosein replied, "I think (Wednesday) will reveal more of that."

He continued, "We don't know what sort of surface it might be. But one blueprint we have is to just be positive and try to get ourselves in proper positions to play strong scoring shots. I think that's definitely something we're going to stick with, no matter the surface and the conditions."

Reflecting on Sunday's match, Hosein said, "The conversations were generally about not to get our heads down. Yes, we've lost the match, and it's a short series, but it was more around taking the positives from what took place in the game. It's just about how we plan to bounce back and come back stronger in the second game."

Hosein, who made his international debut during the tour of Bangladesh a year ago, touched on the influence of his close friend, veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine.

"In the (2021 T20) World Cup, Sunil reached out to me," said the 28-year-old Hosein. "We were having a conversation and I told him I felt terrible in the nets, when I was bowling, and he said 'don't be surprised, that's how it goes'. His advice was spot on.

"I didn't take it on too much. Surprisingly, in the match, the ball actually came out beautifully."

While he has been exclusively used as a 'white ball' player, Hosein still has aspirations of playing Test cricket. "It's my dream to represent the West Indies in all formats," he said. "Having said that, it's just about waiting my turn."

Hosein has been regularly used as a tailender in the WI batting line-up, but he wants to be recognised, eventually, as a quality all-rounder.

"I think I'm 50-50, a proper batsman and a proper bowler," he said. "Over the last couple years, I have played different formats and you may be flexed around in the order or you might not be given the opportunity with the bat. I definitely see myself as a total all-rounder and it's just about working my way up the ladder."