WITCO welcomes new deputy chairman

West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO), Mt D'or, Champs Fleurs. - File photo/ Ayanna Kinsale

The West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO) announced that it has appointed Ingrid Lashley as deputy chairman, effective February 1.

The company made the announcement in a media release on Monday.

Lashley is the former managing director and CEO of the TT Mortgage Finance Company Ltd (TTMF), prior to which she spent 18 years at Scotiabank, where she held several positions including the general manager of Scotiatrust and Merchant Bank TT Ltd.

In 2008 she was appointed a director of WITCO and the chairman of the audit committee in 2009. She also serves on the disciplinary committee on the institute of Chartered Accountants of TT.

“The board of directors congratulates Ms Lashley on this appointment and looks forward to her continued stewardship,” the release said.