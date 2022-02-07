UNC, PNM Debe South candidates confident of victory, PEP candidate silent

PNM Debe South by-election candidate Judy Sookdeo, centre, leaves the Penal Presbyterian Primary School after visiting the polling station on Monday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Two of the three candidates vying for the Debe South electoral district are confident of victory, while the third has kept silent and out of the public’s eye on Monday during the by-election.

UNC’s candidate Khemraj Sunil Seecharan was the only one who voted. PNM’s candidate Judy Sookdeo and Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate Lorenzo Rodney Sammy were not eligible.

Accompanied by relatives, Seecharan voted at the Penal Government Primary School. The insurance agent and financial advisor said it was an "exciting journey," adding Debe South constituents were thankful to cast their vote.

"I am very hopeful, and my family is here to support me. The word on the ground has been very positive. I am looking forward to victory tonight," Seecharan said.

He said the district has several issues like road drainage and a lack of proper water supply. He vowed to give the "neglected" district proper representation. Seecharan added that one of the biggest issues is flooding, which he intends to tackle once elected.

"It is one that I know that we (local government representatives) can fix overnight, but we need to start in order to finish it," Seecharan said

"I know that funding is always going to be an issue as the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation has always been starved from funding. However, we have done this campaign in a way to integrate the community."

The voting process was smooth except for "two little hiccups," which were resolved by midmorning.

Seecharan explained that one of UNC’s sub-agents was denied entry at the Penal Presbyterian Primary School polling station. After lawyers communicated with Election and Boundaries Commission officials, it was rectified.

There were no crowds at the polling stations.

His grandmother, Radha Soodama,78, said she was happy to give Seecharan her vote.

Seecharan’s mother, Sumatie Seecharan, added, "I am very proud of him. I am a very proud mother of my children, my son, and two daughters. Of course, he will be victorious. With the help of God, he will be. He will serve the people well."

The Debe South seat became vacant after the death of UNC councillor Purushottam Singh on February 14, last year. The district is a traditional UNC-stronghold. Over 7,000 people are eligible to vote.

The PNM candidate visited polling stations, saying there was a steady trickle of voters. She did not vote because she no longer lives in the district.

"So far, the process has been going smooth and as expected. I have lived in Debe South for several years but now live in Debe North," Sookdeo told reporters.

"I did not vote, but I do not see this as a problem because this would not hamper me representing the people in any way. I intend to give them the best representation."

Asked about her winning chances considering Singh’s landslide victory in 2019, Sookdeo replied: "As I have said before, nothing is impossible. We have campaigned, and we have campaigned hard on the ground. We have met with residents and outlined our development plans."

She listed bad roads, poor drains, unplanned and unregulated developments as things that need urgent attention.

While PNM and UNC candidates were seen at polling stations, PEP’s candidate was a no-show.

When Newsday visited Sammy's campaign office in Debe, someone closed the door, saying a representative would address the media.

PEP’s leader Felicia Holder later told reporters that the party would be sending a media release after the results.

She did not want any media coverage and did not answer any questions relating to the candidate or the election.