TTUTA Tobago: Health protocols not strictly enforced

Signal Hill Secondary students get their temperature checked by security at the school compound on Monday. Students in forms one to three returned to classrooms for the first time in two years on Monday. - David Reid

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts has observed that covid19 health protocols are not being adhered to at some schools on the island.

After almost two years of online learning, students in forms one-three and Secondary Entrance Assessment pupils returned to the physical classroom on Monday.

Many of the students said they were eager to return to class but some parents expressed misgivings about the readiness of the schools given the ongoing threat of covid19.

Roberts said he visited more than a dozen schools on Monday.

“I tried testing the management of entry protocols and not everybody managing it properly,” he told Newsday.

“I went past several security officers and went straight to the offices of the principals. When I realised no one was monitoring the health protocols, I went back, washed my hands.

“I did it just to test the system to see whether there was strict adherence to the protocols."

Roberts said he does not believe that the security guards are being diligent enough.

“I don’t know that that is any area of comfort.”