Tobago's covid19 death toll now 236

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll now stands at 236 after two unvaccinated people died from complications associated with the virus.

In a statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island now has 12 new covid19 cases and 415 active cases. It added 21 people are currently hospitalised, five of whom are fully vaccinated and 16 unvaccinated.

The division said there are now 6,073 recovered patients.