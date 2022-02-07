Tobago students excited to return to school

Signal Hill Secondary form one student Linell Covey arrives at school for the first time on Monday accompanied by her brother Lindell, mother Stacey Edwards and father Linwood Covey. - Photo by Corey Connelly

After almost two years of online learning, hundreds of Tobago students returned to the physical classroom on Monday.

On January 24, the Ministry of Education gave the green light for students in forms one-three and Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils to return to school on February 7.

For the students in forms one and two, it was their first day at their new school since writing SEA. Many said they were excited to interact with their peers and teachers. Students in forms one-three will be attending classes on a rotational basis.

But some parents said they hoped that proper systems will be implemented to ensure the students adhere to the covid19 health protocols.

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology said in a statement on Saturday it supported the move to return to class.

Its position came after three days of consultation with stakeholders, including principals of primary, secondary and ECCE schools as well as TTUTA and PTA representatives.

Linell Covey, a form one student at Signal Hill Secondary School, told Newsday she was grateful to be back at school.

“I am very happy. I just have to follow the protocols as they say,” she said, adding she is also eager to make new friends.

She said she has already met some of her teachers virtually.

Linell was accompanied by her brother Lindell and parents Linwood Covey and Stacey Edwards.