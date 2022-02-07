Monster faces no sweat in season’s first power boat regatta

Motul Monster races in the 130 mph class at the TT Powerboat Association regatta one in Chaguaramas on Sunday. - Ronald Daniel

REIGNING champion craft Motul Monster finished atop the Class A standings after the TT Powerboats Association (TTPBA) hosted its regatta for the season on Sunday.

As the lone competitor in Class A (130 mph), owing to the late withdrawal of its main rivals Mr Solo and Iron Man, Monster ended with 310 points after completing the first sprint and circuit events. It did not challenge the latter two.

No races were held in the 80mph, 95mph or 135 mph classes as only seven of the 14 registered craft took part.

The TTPBA’s public relations director Roger Bell said while he was disappointed with the small turnout of craft, the overall competitiveness of the races was enjoyable.

“From what we’re hearing from the fan base, they enjoyed it thoroughly,” he said. “It was viewed out at sea, of course, because of covid.”

Bell said drone footage of the event is expected to be released shortly.

Extreme Measures (Class F, 70 mph) and Timeless (Class G, 60 mph), meanwhile, finished the day on top of their respective standings. Extreme Measures won both circuits and one of two sprints to finish the day with 695 points in the F Class.

Ketch This (555 points) and Ratchet (325 points) closed in second and third, respectively. Ratchet were docked points after jump-starting on the first sprint and was relegated to the “back of the pack” or third place. The craft also did not finish its final two races after a break-down in the third.

In Class G, Timeless dominated with all four wins to take a maximum 700 points. Infusion ended second with 550 points after four runner-up finishes, while John Wick ended in third with 250 points.

The second regatta is scheduled for March 20, followed by the final three on April 24th, June 5th and July 10, before the annual Great Race on August 20.