Mom of murdered man: I warned him about 'town woman'

KILLED: Jahrick Hoyte

A La Brea mother of seven said she warned her son repeatedly about visiting the mother of his child in Lavenitille and had he listened, she believed he would have been alive today.

Gail Hoyte told Newsday that her son Jahrick Hoyte, 28, left his Sobo Village home last Saturday to drop off $400 worth of food vouchers for the mother of his seven-month-old son when he was killed.

“I warn him, I warn him about town woman. They love, love, love bandit man, no matter how good yuh treat them."

Despite her warnings, Hoyte said her son "loved his child bad."

"I told him put the money in the court. He was accustomed going there and spending weekends."

Police reported that residents of Calvary Hill, Laventille heard gunshots around 1.45 pm on February 5 and found Hoyte’s body.

His mother said he left home with over $8,000, but only the vouchers were found. She said her son worked part-time with the San Fernando City Corporation.

“I have nothing bad to say about nobody. I have no judgement to pass but there is a God and what goes around comes around.”

She said she found out on social media that her son was killed. Police believe his killers photographed him before killing him.

Hoyte was the second man killed in the past seven days in Laventille after visiting a woman. On January 31, Dexter Durham, 30 was killed at John John, Laventille. He was ambushed as he was entering his car to head to his Diego Martin home.

In an unrelated killing, a 42-year-old Chaguanas man was ambushed at his home and killed on Sunday night.

Police reported that Kit-Esau Findley of Robinson Street, Montrose, Chaguanas was at his home at about 6,35 pm when a gunman came up behind him and shot him in the back before escaping.

As of Monday, the murder toll stood at 64, twice the amount for the same period last year.