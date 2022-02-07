Maya’s tale – Kidnapped, trafficked and freed before 15

NEXT week is Maya’s 15th birthday.

She never really had a birthday party at home, but in her culture, when a young girl turns 15, it’s called her quinceanera or coming out from being a child to becoming a young lady.

It’s supposed to be a very special occasion when her father escorts her into a large room full of her friends. She should walk into the room like a bride does on her wedding day. It’s supposed to be a memorable occasion. She would receive a crown, a bible, a change of shoes and a first dance as an “adult” with her father.

But guess what…Maya is not at home, neither is her father in her life. Maya was trafficked into Trinidad by her own cousin who sold her for US$1,500.

After having sex with seven men three to four times per week for the past six months, Maya escaped her traffickers and ran to the nearest police station where she received help and was referred to the Children’s Authority and the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU).

She was placed in a Children’s home with people of similar age.

It was a very different environment for her, since she had been neglected by both her parents and was not accustomed to having a daily, disciplined routine.

With the help and support of the officers and staff at the CTU, a local church, the psychologist, the interpreter and the social worker, Maya was learning to adapt to a more disciplined environment. What excited her even more is that the church and the CTU are planning a quinceanera party for her!

She will finally have that birthday party she always wanted and all the special things that come with a quinceanera!

Her beautiful gown, shoes, crown and bible were all donated. The church offered its venue and the Reverend is like a father figure to her. What an emotional day since she never really had a father in her life. Maya can celebrate her 15th birthday!

With this new chapter in her life, she will have the opportunity to become a young lady, have a father in her life, go back to school, learn English and learn new skills. Maya looks forward to her day when she can feel special, worthy and dignified. Cumpleanos Feliz Maya!

Counter Trafficking Unit Hotline: 800-4288 (4CTU)

Written by The Counter Trafficking Unit, Ministry of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago