Cudjoe's autopsy inconclusive, funeral set for Thursday

THE autopsy for Keithisha Cudjoe was deemed inconclusive as a result of her advanced state of decomposition relatives told Newsday on Monday.

Cudjoe, 21, was last seen alive on January 24. Her semi-nude decomposing body was found in the Heights of Aripo on January 28 and positively identified three days later.

Cudjoe’s autopsy was done last Thursday relatives said. The mother of one will be buried on Thursday.

Cudjoe, an attendant at a gas station in El Socorro, was last seen leaving her friends at a lime in Belmont at about 7 pm on January 24.