Blackman, Anthony siblings shine in choppy waters at CARIFTA 5K trials

Nikoli Blackman, left, along with Zachary Anthony, middle, and Zoe Anthony at the ASATT CARIFTA Open Water trials at Las Cuevas Bay, on Sunday. Blackman finished first, followed by Zachary and Zoe. - Jelani Beckles

JUNIOR swimmers braved the choppy water of Las Cuevas Bay on Sunday morning at the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) CARIFTA Swimming Championships Open Water 5K trials.

The weather was relatively cool, but the rough waters and current made the swim a challenging one for the 13 swimmers.

Parents, guardians and siblings cheered on the small group of swimmers.

Nikoli Blackman, 16, finished first overall and also won the 16-18 boys category in one hour, six minutes and 58.39 seconds (1:06:58.39). He was followed by the Anthony siblings Zachary and Zoe.

Zachary was second overall and first in the 14-15 boys age group in 1:09:27.17. Zoe was third overall, but claimed the title in the 16-18 girls category when she stopped the clock in 1:11:21.09.

Blackman, a Fatima College student, was thankful for the opportunity to compete again and was satisfied with his performance. “I love swimming open water since I was about the age of eight years old when I first started swimming.

“It’s good (the performance). (It’s) the first time we swam open water in the last three years. It feels nice to go back in the water…the current was something that I did not miss at all.”

Speaking more about the water conditions, Blackman said, “It was tough, but not the worst that I ever swam in.”

Blackman’s performance was enough to qualify for the CARIFTA Open Championships in Barbados in April.

Blackman said the other athletes did have impressive efforts.

During the covid19 pandemic, Blackman said he tried to stay active. “During covid we did not have any swimming, so I would run around the neighbourhood, (do) a little push-ups.”

Zachary, 14, of Fatima College said, “I am feeling pretty good (about the performance). I stayed with a good pace.”

Zachary said the conditions made the swim challenging.

“I found it was very rough out there.” He said one side of the course was difficult, saying, “(It) was very rough, the waves (were) pushing us back and a lot of current.” Zachary also aimed to stay active during the pandemic.

“We have been doing gym…a little exercises at home just to keep ourselves motivated and keep us moving.”

He was satisfied that his effort earned him a place on the TT open water team.

“I feel very proud of myself. I always try to push myself.”

Zoe, 16, would have liked to complete the race in a faster time.

“I definitely could have done better,” she said. “I am satisfied that I came in first for the girls and that I qualified (for CARIFTA).”

Zoe, a student of Bishop Anstey High School, wants to work on her fitness. Discussing the conditions, Zoe said, “It was actually very, very rough. (When) swimming you have to try to keep your head up to see the buoy and you can’t even see it because the waves are so high.”

Zoe said she tried to “gauge” where she was going.

In an effort to stay fit over the past two years, Zoe said, “I tried to go training as much as I can…I also go to gym.”

Blackman and the Anthony siblings all attended the same Primary school - Bishop Anstey Junior School.

OVERALL RESULTS

Nikoli Blackman - 1:06:58.39

Zachary Anthony - 1:09:27.17

Zoe Anthony - 1:11:21.09

Amelia Rajack - 1:11:35.07

Jade Foncette - 1:15:39.41

Liam Carrington - 1:15:42.69

Isaac Tuberoso - 1:18:05.96

Anthony Martinez - 1:20.31.10

Khadeem Brathwaite - 1:26.42.19

Isis Gaskin - 1:34:15.69

Irmani Smith - 1:40.16.89

Kurlissa McSween – Did Not Finish (DNF)

Trevor Burkett - DNF

AGE GROUP RESULTS

14-15 Girls

Irmani Smith - 1:40:16.89

Kurlissa McSween - DNF

14 -15 Boys

Zachary Anthony - 1:09:27.17

Liam Carrington - 1:15:42.69

Trevor Burkett - DNF

16-18 Girls

Zoe Anthony - 1:11:21.09

Amelia Rajack - 1:11:35.07

Jade Foncette - 1:15:39.41

Isis Gaskin - 1:34:15.69

16-18 Boys

Nikoli Blackman - 1:06:58.39

Isaac Tuberoso - 1:18:05.96

Anthony Martinez - 1:20:31:10

Khadeem Brathwaite 1:26:42.19