Activist wants info on Mosquito Creek collapse

FILE PHOTO: Large cracks are visible in the Mosquito Creek portion of the Point Fortin Highway now under construction on January 24. -

ACTIVIST Edward Moodie wants information on the recent collapse of road works at Mosquito Creek and his attorney has written to project manager National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (NIDCO) and the Ministry of Works and Transport demanding details.

A portion of road works at the creek which is part of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin collapsed last month.

In a statement immediately after the collapse, NIDCO said the exact cause was being investigated, but “continuous construction loads and the traversing of heavy construction equipment, coupled with unfinished construction works, may have caused the instability."

On Monday, Moodie, through his attorney Richard Jagessar, filed separate freedom of information requests seeking information on the contractors on the project and the scope of works, among other things.

He asked for a list of all applicants, companies considered and qualified for the contract to expand/improve the Southern Main Road between Paria Suites and St Mary’s junction before the award of the contract.

He also wants to know the name of the company selected to conduct road work on that portion of the highway project; a copy of the company’s certificate of incorporation and notice of directors; certificates of character for the company’s directors; a copy of the contract or any document outlining the scope of works and the total funds spent to date and approved for the work on that portion of the roadway.

As part of his request, Moodie also wants any document which provides a detail of the status of the road work trigged by the collapse and any document on the current state of the roadway, as well as details on the status of any investigation started to determine what caused the road to fall apart.