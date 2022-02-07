7 covid19 deaths, 573 new cases

Covid tracker Feb 7

TT recorded another seven deaths due to covid19 on Monday, bringing the death toll from covid19 to 3,467. The number of covid19 cases recorded from samples taken between February 2-6 was 573. The number of active cases is now 20,609.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were six elderly men and one elderly woman. It said five of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, a history of strokes, obesity, asthma, and Alzheimer’s Disease. Two people each had only one comorbidity.

Since March 2020, there have been 115,843 cases of covid19, of which 91,767 have recovered.

There are 373 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 97 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 16 in the intensive care unit and seven in the high dependency unit. There are 33 people at the Caura Hospital, 52 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 37 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 66 at the Arima General Hospital, 45 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 22 at the St James Medical Complex, 21 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 95 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 22 at UWI Debe, 11 at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 24 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, ten at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 32 people in state quarantine facilities, and 19,568 people in home self-isolation. There are 308 recovered community cases and 45 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 84.1 per cent or 12,164 of 14,465 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to January 12.

It said of the 3,358 deaths up to last Thursday, 216 were vaccinated, 2,827 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 694,940 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 705,060 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 49.6 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 682,257.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 641,172, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 53,768.

A total of 115,659 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 588,255, of which 265,203 were done at private facilities and 323,052 were done at public facilities.