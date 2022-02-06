Windies batsmen flop as India take ODI series lead

West Indies' Fabian Allen successfully completes a run during the first one day international against India in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday. (AP Photo)

THE West Indies batting failed to turn up in the first One Day International leading to a comfortable six-wicket win for India in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday.

The Windies top and middle-order crumbled as they reduced to 79/7 in the 23rd over.

At that stage, the highest score was 18 scored by both Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran.

Jason Holder and Fabian Allen led a West Indies fightback with a 78-run eighth-wicket partnership.

Allen fell for 29 with the score on 157 in the 38th over to leave India in control of the match.

Holder was dismissed shortly after for 57 off 71 balls, a knock that included four sixes.

The innings quickly folded as West Indies could only muster 176 in 43.5 overs.

The spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar did most of the damage for India. Chahal took 4/49 in 9.5 overs and Sundar snatched 3/30 in nine overs.

In reply, India captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on 84 for the first wicket inside 14 overs.

Sharma was the first to go for 60 off 51 deliveries (ten fours and one six).

West Indies got a glimmer of hope as three more wickets fell to leave India 116/4 in the 18th over.

However, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda avoided any further damage guiding India to 178/4 in 28 overs.

Yadav ended on 34 not out and debutant Hooda was unbeaten on 26.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the Windies bowlers with 2/45 in seven overs.

The second match in the three-match series will be played on Wednesday at 4 am, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 176 (43.5 overs) – Jason Holder 57, Fabian Allen 29; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/49, Washington Sundar 3/30, Prasidh Krishna 2/29 vs INDIA 178/4 (28 overs) – Rohit Sharma 60, Suryakumar Yadav 34 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2/45. India won by six wickets