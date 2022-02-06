WI Women seek ODI series win against South Africa

West Indies Women pace bowler Shamilia Connell - CWI Media

WEST INDIES Women are intent on churning out a positive result against South Africa on Sunday to help elevate their confidence ahead of the forthcoming ICC Women’s World Cup in March.

This is the maroon’s final One-Day International (ODI) match before the World Cup and the series is currently tied at 1-1. The fourth and final ODI takes place in New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The first match of the series ended in a no-result, the WI won the second via a super over while South Africa won the third ODI by 96 runs on Thursday.

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell said Sunday’s match-up is a must-win to tie the series and the squad must be prepared in all three dimensions.

“The approach would be that everyone needs to step up in this final ODI. It’s also going to be crucial for us to be clinical in all three aspects. Not just the batting, but fielding and bowling as well for us to come out on top.

“We need to improve especially in the fielding department because we really need to help out the bowlers. Some opportunities went a-begging for the last three ODIs and we really need to clean up in the field. This can really out pressure on the South Africa batters,” said Connell.

However, the touring team enter the final 50-over match without captain Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation in the line-up.

According to West Indies Women’s press officer Naasira Mohammed, “Taylor is currently undergoing return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in the third game and Cheadan was ruled out with a neck injury also sustained in the third game.”

Wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle said although the team is without two key players, its blend of experience and youth can come up trumps on Sunday.

“Not one player has stepped up throughout the tournament; various have stepped up. That is good for us. Everybody has been doing their role. For me, it’s just to give the team that restart with the ball, it’s something I’ve been working on for a long time,” Campbelle said.

She added, “I believe the team is well-rounded and anybody would be able to step up for any position that is open. We have prepared well so any opportunity given these players will be able to step up.”

Looking ahead at the World Cup, Campbelle said the team is in good spirits and will peak at the right time.

She concluded, “I believe there are still some work needs to be done. We have one more game before we head to the World Cup and a couple practice sessions before we can actually put it all together. I think we’re in a good space. Each individual is doing well. We just have to finally click at the World Cup.”