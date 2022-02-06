West Indies Women lose ODI series to South Africa

Kycia Knight of the West Indies bats during the fourth One Day International against South Africa at Imperial Wanderers Stadium on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa. - via CWI

WEST Indies Women lost the fourth One Day International (ODI) against South Africa Women in Johannesburg on Sunday by six wickets to give the home team a 2-1 series win in the four-match series.

The opening match on January 28 was abandoned because of rain.

West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth ODI. Deandra Dottin looked in menacing form early, smashing three fours and a six on her way to 36, before Shabnim Ismail had her caught by Sune Luus.

Kycia Knight continued her improving form as she took charge of rebuilding the innings. She looked set for another half-century but fell two runs short, Chloe Tryon had her caught for 48 off 78 deliveries, which included six fours. Shamilia Connell remained on 15 not out at the end of the West Indies innings with the score on 174 all out from 49.2 overs. Ismail had the best bowling figures for South Africa, taking 4/44 from her ten overs.

South Africa looked set to cruise to victory but Aaliyah Alleyne picked up Laura Woolvardt for 23, then Afy Fletcher playing in her first international match since returning from maternity leave picked up Tazmin Brits for 20. But captain Sune Luus and Andrie Steyn ensured that their team reached a comfortable victory. Luus struck 47 from 80 deliveries, while Steyn had 52 from 73. Chloe Tryon on 20 not out and Mignon du Preez on six not out took the Protea Women to 175/4 in 39.5 overs. Anisa Mohammed was the best West Indies bowler, finishing with figures of 2/31.

Pleased with the performance and grit shown by the team, West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh said, "It was pleasing to see Deandra getting those scores and then Kycia Knight with back-to-back scores, that was very pleasing to me. Today (Sunday), to have Afy back out on the park, she hasn't played in over a year, so having her back out was something we wanted to get done on this tour. I'm very satisfied with the tour, but more disappointed with the injuries we picked up. We have some time in quarantine in New Zealand so I'm hoping that in those ten days the players can recover to 90-95 per cent fitness, so we can start the World Cup in good stead."

The West Indies Women depart South Africa for New Zealand to participate in the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket (50-over) World Cup. The tournament bowls off in early March.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES WOMEN 174 (49.2 overs) - Kycia Knight 48, Deandra Dottin 36, Shabnim Ismail 4/44, Chloe Tryon 2/12 vs SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 175/4 (39.5 overs) - Andrie Steyn 52, Sune Luus 47; Anisa Mohammed 2/31, Aaliyah Alleyne 1/20. South Africa won by six wickets